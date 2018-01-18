B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Myles Powell, of Comox, has been nominated for the most prestigious individual award in US college hockey.

Powell is one of 74 nominees for the coveted Hobey Baker Award, and the only British Columbian in the mix.

The Hobey Baker Award is presented annually to the NCAA Div. 1 player deemed to be the best college hockey player in the United states.

Powell, a forward with the Rochester Institute of Technology, is in his fourth season with the Tigers.

In his 133 games as a Tiger, Powell has 40 goals and 48 assists.

Prior to committing to the New York college, the Vancouver Island product played three seasons of junior hockey in the BCHL, tallying a total of 107 points in 148 games, split between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, the Victoria Grizzlies and the Cowichan Valley Capitals. He led the Caps in scoring (21 goals, 38 assists) in his final year of junior hockey (2013-2014).

Powell played minor hockey with the Comox Valley Chiefs, and also played junior B hockey with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, before moving up to the BCHL.

The next phase of the Hobey Baker competition involves narrowing the field from 74 to the final 10, and local hockey fans can have a say in the process.

There is a fan voting page at http://www.hobeybaker.com/vote

Once the final 10 are determined, another voting phase, to determine the top 3, known as the “Hobey Hat Trick,” takes place, from which the winner is selected. Fans can also vote during the next phase of the competition.

Recent Hobey Baker Award winners include defenceman Will Butcher of the New Jersey Devils (2017, University of Denver), forward Jimmy Vesey of the New York Rangers (2016, Harvard), forward Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres (2015, Boston University) and forward Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames (2014, Boston College).

Other BCHL alumni nominated this year include Sheldon Rempal – Nanaimo Clippers (from Calgary, Alta.); David Pope – West Kelowna Warriors (Edmonton, Alta.); Taro Hirose – Salmon Arm Silverbacks (Calgary); and Ryan Scarfo – Powell River Kings (Montana).

Previous story
Dube, Foote pace Rockets to O.T. win

Just Posted

Accused in Kelowna triple murder in court today

Jacob Forman has been in custody since he was arrested and charged with second degree murder

Stewart says experience counts in Kelowna West

With a provincial byelection now set for Feb. 14, we hear from the candidates involved

Big White hits record number of visitors

The resort welcomed 495 more Australian guests this year during the holiday period than last

Well-known map maker recreates Kelowna

Montreal artist Jean-Louis Rheault is creating a new version of Kelowna’s Geopictorial map

JoeAnna’s House fundraising campaign reaches $4.5 million

Offering ‘home away from home’ for families of KGH patients

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Dube, Foote pace Rockets to O.T. win

World junior gold medalists key in 4-3 victory Wednesday over Lethbridge

Winter storm coming to B.C. this weekend

The bets are on as to how much snow the province will actually get in the coming days

Public asked to report bat sightings

White nose syndrome leads to bats flying in winter or death.

B.C. civil rights group files complaint about RCMP arrest of man who later died

Dale Culver, a 35-year-old Indigenous man was arrested in Prince George last July

Lawyer says former B.C. government aide ‘barely guilty’ in ethnic vote scandal

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge

Song penned for Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Curling Time released to celebrate Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Quite a few tears as homemade quilts distributed to residents of Ashcroft Reserve, Boston Flats affected by last summer’s fire

Quilters in B.C. and Alberta worked through the summer and fall to create more than 100 quilts.

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

Most Read