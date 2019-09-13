B.C. Lions’ Ryan Lankford, right, leaps to avoid a tackle by Ottawa Redblacks kicker Richie Leone while returning a punt during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday September 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions snap 7-game losing skid with 29-5 win over Ottawa

QB Reilly dominant in triumph for Leos

VANCOUVER — Mike Reilly did it all on Friday, leading his B.C. Lions to a 29-5 win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

The veteran quarterback threw for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory. He also rushed for 31 yards, including another two TDs.

The victory was the Lions (2-10) first at home this season, snapping a seven-game losing skid for B.C.

Jonathon Jennings put up 191 passing yards and two interceptions for Ottawa (3-9). The Redblacks quarterback was consistently pestered by a stalwart Lions defence that registered 46 tackles, four sacks and five pass knockdowns.

B.C. got the scoring started just two minutes into the game when Reilly lobbed a nine-yard pass to wide receiver Lemar Durant midfield. Durant broke a tackle by Ottawa’s De’Andre Farris, then streaked another 43 yards into the endzone, completing the touchdown on B.C.’s first drive of the night. B.C. added another strike midway through the first quarter when Duron Carter collected a 48-yard pass from Reilly just over the goal line. The touchdown was Carter’s first in a Lions uniform.

Ottawa appeared poised to make waves with a trick play to start the second frame. Richie Leone faked a punt, then tossed the ball to Anthony Gosselin instead. The fullback ran 35-yards into Lions territory. A flag was thrown on the play, however, and an ineligible receiver penalty negated the gain.

READ MORE: Struggling B.C. Lions dismiss offensive line coach Bryan Chiu

The Redblacks continued pushing but were stymied by a strong Lions defence, keeping Ottawa off the board for the entire first half.

A big drive from Reilly rounded out the second quarter. With just over a minute left on the clock, the quarterback struggled to find a passing lane, and instead deked around the Ottawa defence, taking off on a 27-yard run for a first down. He followed up with a 20-yard pass to Bryan Burnham along the sidelines to put the Lions within striking distance. Reilly then finished the job on his own, muscling his way into the endzone for a three-yard touchdown.

The Redblacks first points of the night came midway through the third frame, thanks to a 32-yard field goal from Louis Ward.

But B.C. widened the lead once again before the quarter was through. With just seconds on the clock, Reilly capped a 10-play, 88-yard drive by diving over a mass of bodies on the goal line for his second touchdown of the night. The Lions added a single point late in the fourth quarter after Josh Bartel’s punt was declared dead in the endzone.

Ottawa put up two of its own with a safety with just seconds left on the game clock. The two sides will meet again on Sept. 21 when the Redblacks host the Lions in Ottawa.

NOTES: Reilly moved into 15th spot on the league’s all-time passing list with 30,578 yards over 151 career games. … B.C. running back Brandon Rutley rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries, marking his 100-plus-yard CFL game. … Saturday marked Jennings’ first trip back to Vancouver. The 27-year-old quarterback spent four seasons with the Lions before signing with Ottawa in free agency in February.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Toronto Raptors launch line of team-branded athletic hijabs

Just Posted

‘It hasn’t gone well’: Kelowna Mayor on speculation tax

‘How were we selected? Why were some selected while others weren’t?’ asked Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran

Government costs put thousands out of work in forestry: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

The Kelowna Chamber is “extremely concerned” about rising costs within the forestry industry

‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the immediate cause of death

Seniors at Salmon Arm assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgery

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Smooth and robust South Okanagan band heads North

Three Scotch In returns for second 2019 show in North Okanagan

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

Most Read