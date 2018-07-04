B.C. native Grimwood joins Warriors’ staff

Geoff Grimwood has signed on as the new associate head coach and assistant general manager with the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors. -Image: The Kindersley Social

Geoff Grimwood has signed on as the new associate head coach and assistant general manager with the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors.

Grimwood, 37, comes to West Kelowna after three seasons as head coach and GM of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Kindersley Klippers.

He will fill the roles formerly held by Shae Naka who accepted a job last month with the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy.

Grimwood helped the Klippers to a 79-82-8-5 record over the last three campaigns, including playoff berths in each of his three seasons in Kindersley.

NEWS: The Warriors are pleased to announce that Geoff Grimwood will be joining the coaching staff as he has been named Associate Head Coach/Assistant General Manager! 📝: https://t.co/qZSjOkttQc#BCHL pic.twitter.com/Ve2DJzC6wl — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) July 3, 2018

A Victoria native, Grimwood is no stranger to junior hockey in B.C. He spent two seasons at the helm of the South Island Royals of the BC Major Midget League, while also working with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League.

Prior to that, he was the assistant coach with the Powell River Kings from 2010-2012, helping guide the team to back-to-back Coastal Conference championships.

In his playing days, Grimwood suited up for the Victoria Salsa from 1998 to 2000, before attending Red Deer College for three seasons and transitioning into the coaching side of the game.

“I am honoured to be joining the West Kelowna Warriors,” commented Grimwood, “I have known Rylan for quite a few years now and am very excited to work with him and the entire Warriors staff. I would like to thank Rylan and Kim Dobranski for the opportunity and looking forward to moving to the West Kelowna area.”

Warriors head coach and GM Rylan Ferster is excited to have Grimwood join the organization.

“I have known Geoff for over 10 years and have always had a ton of respect for the way he carried himself and the professionalism in which represented the programs he was with,” said Ferster. “We would talk philosophy and exchange ideas from time to time.”

In addition, the Warriors have announced the return of Matt Miller to the coaching staff for the 2018-19 season. Miller will enter his third season with the club, handling the video coach aspects as well as helping out behind the bench.

“To be able to add a person in Geoff who has been a head coach the last three years is outstanding,” said Ferster, “I’m really looking forward to being able to work together now and, with having Matt back on our staff this season, makes for a great fit.”

The Warriors 2018-19 home opener goes Saturday, Sept. 8 at Royal LePage Place against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

