B.C. skating gold for Kelowna trio

Vienna Harwood, Ariana Rose and Paige Edgar win their divisions at the Super Series BC Summer Skate

Members of the Kelowna Skating Club made their presence felt at the Super Series BC Summer Skate competition last week in Burnaby.

Twenty-four local skaters captured nine medals, including three of the gold variety.

A highlight of the weekend occurred within group 2 of Novice Women, as 13-year-old Vienna Harwood landed 4 triple jumps to win both segments and the gold medal. Her total score of 118.32 points was a personal best, and within a point of the top Canadian Novice Women’s score from seven summer events across Canada and the US.

The Kelowna team also showed strength at the developmental levels, as Ariana Rose, 10, struck gold within group one of Pre-Juvenile Women under 11. Rose’s score of 26.36 was a personal best, and in fact over 3 points more than that of the second place finisher.

Kelowna’s Paige Edgar also captured a gold medal, winning the Star 10 Women’s event with a score of 38.14 points, while club mate Aurora Schultz won bronze.

At the Junior level, Emma Bulawka, 15, won the short program and finished second overall in a field including some of Canada’s top junior skaters. Bulawka will be representing Canada next week at the Cup of Austria, an ISU Junior Grand Prix competition.

Meanwhile, Kelowna’s Emily Sales skated two strong programs to win the silver medal within group 2 of Pre-Novice Women.

Rounding out the medal wins were Christiana Lock (Star 5 Women under 10) and Payton Bannerman (Star 5 Women under 13 group 1), with both winning bronze.

Here are the full results:

• Pre-Juvenile Women u11 group 1: Ariana Rose 1st

• Pre-Juvenile Women u11 group 2: Calissa Adlem 4th

• Pre-Juvenile Women u11 group 3: Sophie Sanderson 10th

• Juvenile Women u12: Gabrielle Jugnauth 5th; Megan Yudin 9th

• Juvenile Women u14: Ava Sanderson 2nd; Sarah Mullins 14th

• Pre-Novice Women u14 group 1: Gwenyth Preston 10th

• Pre-Novice Women u14 group 2: Emily Sales 2nd; Kiera Atkins 14th

• Pre-Novice Women u14 group 3: Mackenzie Nelmes 16th

• Novice Women group 1: Ashley Sales 4th; Abby Bulawka 10th

• Novice Women group 2: Vienna Harwood 1st; Madeline Foley 21st

• Junior Women: Emma Bulawka 2nd; Daria Carr 5th; Mikayla Kramer 16th

• STAR 5 Women u10: Christiana Lock 3rd

• STAR 5 Women u13 group 1: Payton Bannerman 3rd

• STAR 9 Women: Paige Edgar 6th; Ava Sanderson 7th; Aurora Schultz 8th; Katie Jones 15th

• STAR 10 Women: Paige Edgar 1st; Aurora Schultz 3rd; Katie Jones 8th

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.