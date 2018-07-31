CORE The BC Blue men’s side went unbeaten at the U16 Western Rugby Championships in Kelowna.

B.C. teams dominate U16 Western rugby

B.C. Blue team wins the boys tournament in Kelowna, BC girls defeat Alberta handily

The future of rugby looks bright following the U16 Western Canada Rugby Championships in Kelowna.

The boys BC Blue team was untouchable throughout the competition at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, winning all six games and scoring 291 points in the process.

Their toughest match was a 31-17 win on Saturday against a feisty Alberta White side.

In a rematch of the two teams on Sunday, the Alberta side led for much of the first half but the hardworking and skilled approach of BC secured a 38-15 victory.

The BC Blue side included eight athletes from the BC Interior: Carlin Bordin-Slavens (Naramata), Storm Buck (Kelowna), Koen Buckingham (Summerland), Anders Fahlgren (Kelowna), Finn Hussey (Kelowna), Daniel Kilian (Penticton), Colby Miletto (Kelowna)and Reimu Nelson-Valdes (Nelson).

The BC Gold U16 side, which included Kelowna native Connor Laing, was 2-4 on the weekend but competitive in most of its matches. Three close losses to Alberta sides could have easily gone the other way, with a little bit of luck.

BC also entered a U15 men’s team into the U16 tournament. Although outsized in every match, the gritty and fit U15s won three, lost two, and tied one.

The U15 side included nine Okanagan athletes, the majority of them products of the CORD Academy: Sully Curran (Kelowna), Cruz Fisher (Kelowna), Cameron Halverson (Kelowna), Sol Jacques (Penticton), Lewis Jenkins (Kelowna), Jacob Jobst (Kelowna), Tanner Milligan (Kelowna), Declan Monaghan (Kelowna) and Alan Woodhouse (Penticton)

On the momen’s side, BC’s U16 and U15 teams were head-and-shoulders above the two teams from Alberta. Combined, the B.C. women’s teams scored 315 points against their opponents. The Okanagan was represented on the U15 side by Aja Good from Lake Country.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

B.C. Gold battles Team Alberta at the Western U16 rugby championships over the weekend in Kelowna. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Previous story
Sports portion of COG not to be overlooked

Just Posted

UPDATE: People trapped inside burning vehicle on Coquihalla

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

UPDATE: Firefighters mop up Mount Eneas wildfire

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines

‘Great progress’ on sections of Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

Boaters are creating issues for BC Wildfire crews.

Kelowna council commits to urban core development

Supports shift away from outlying suburban housing growth

Falcon Ridge water advisory lifted

The community is now allowed use irrigation twice a week

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

Police to meet with family of missing Sun Peaks man

Kamloops Mounties to meet with parents of Ryan Shtuka who disappeared in February

Fire near Naramata now classified as ‘held’

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

B.C. woman who was caught in mudslide now suing for negligence

Lawsuit claims road maintenance a factor when car plunged 20 metres into sinkhole near Nanaimo

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Enderby anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer

Tim Edwards organized the walk at the Splatsin Community Centre after seeing a racist sign near the Starlight Drive-In

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Most Read