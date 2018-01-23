Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, two-time Olympic champion Danielle Goyette and former NHL forward Ryan Smyth were named Order of Hockey in Canada honourees on Tuesday.

The Hockey Canada initiative celebrates individuals for their outstanding contributions or service to the growth and development of the sport.

“As players and coaches, this group has led the way on and off the ice, teaching and inspiring Canadian players at all levels of the game,” said Hockey Canada chief executive officer Tom Renney. “To be selected as a distinguished honouree of the Order of Hockey in Canada is one of the most prestigious accomplishments one can receive in hockey in Canada, and this year’s honourees are well-deserving of the recognition.

“On behalf of my colleagues at Hockey Canada, the Order of Hockey in Canada selection committee, as well as our board members, I would like to congratulate Danielle, Mike, and Ryan, and we look forward to celebrating them in London on June 18.”

Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008. As Team Canada coach, he has won gold at the Winter Olympics, world championship, world junior championship and World Cup of Hockey.

Goyette, from St-Nazaire, Que., was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Hockey Hall of Fame last year. The University of Calgary Dinos women’s hockey coach won eight world titles over her 15-year playing career with the national program.

“When you represent your country, I don’t think you can have a better feeling than that,” Goyette said.

Smyth, from Banff, Alta., served as Canada captain on six occasions at the world championship. He won a pair of world titles, Olympic gold, world junior gold, World Cup gold and a Spengler Cup title over his career.

Smyth had 842 points in 1,270 NHL games over 19 seasons with Edmonton, the New York Islanders, Colorado, and Los Angeles.

A selection committee of 12 members nominates and selects the honourees via secret ballot. Honourees will be recognized June 18-19 at a gala in London, Ont.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Kelowna’s Serwa named to Olympic team
Next story
SilverStar ski legend marks milestone

Just Posted

Bus slams into truck at Kelowna intersection

A transit bus and a pick-up truck came together in the noon hour in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna shopping mall getting face lift

The Towne Centre Mall on Bernard will be renamed and renovated inside and out

Kelowna man charged in 2013 killing yet to be released

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville appeared in court Monday.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from Kelowna adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Kelowna vandals target 14 parked vehicles

Two unknown males were striking the side mirrors of multiple vehicles with skateboards

Scandia Jungle mini golf course reopening

Kelowna - Rutland Elementary students were the first ones to try the revamped course Tuesday

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

‘Miraculous that nobody was killed’

Tanker full of aviation fuel involved in Highway 3 crash

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Waters: Ending homelessness in Kelowna is a tall order

City plan is a good start but real key is ongoing work by the entire community

Flying squirrel touches down inside Salmon Arm home

Rodent jumps around residence before homeowers encourage it back outdoors

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Hergott: The financial cost of a car crash

Car crashes can leave injured victims in ongoing financial distres

Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by latest data breach

Federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner said it had been notified

Most Read