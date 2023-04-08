The West Kelowna Warriors lost game five of their first round BCHL series 2-1 to the Vernon Vipers on Friday night at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna. The Vipers lead the series 2-1. (Andrew Knopf/@BCHLWarriors/Twitter)

Backs against the wall: West Kelowna Warriors fall in game five to Vernon Vipers

The Warriors must win game six to keep their season alive on Sunday night in Vernon

The West Kelowna Warriors now have their backs against the wall after losing game five of their first round BCHL series against the Vernon Vipers on Friday night.

After the Warriors got blown out 7-0 in game four on Wednesday night in Vernon, the series shifted back to West Kelowna for game five on Friday night tied at two apiece.

Vernon started out with the lead in the first period after Reagan Milburn scored his second goal of the series at the 8:12 mark, assisted by Ayden Third and Lee Parks.

It would start 1-0 for Vernon until late in the second period when Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello scored his fourth goal of the postseason to tie the game at one. Rylee Hlusiak collected the assist.

In the third period, the Vipers regained their lead when Ethan Merner scored his first of the playoffs, making it 2-1.

That would end up being the final score as Vernon dominated the period, outshooting the Warriors 13-4 in the frame. West Kelowna had a late chance when Parks took a high-sticking penalty in the final two minutes of the game but they weren’t able to capitalize.

Ethan David stood on his head for the Vipers, making 30 saves in the win, to give Vernon the 3-2 series lead. Warriors goaltender Cayden Hamming made 30 saves in the loss.

Neither team scored a power play goal.

The two teams will travel back up Highway 97 for game six which takes place on Sunday night at Kal Tire Place. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. If the Warriors win, they will force a game seven which will take place on Tuesday night, April 11 at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

