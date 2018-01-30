Three banners, two honouring the Heat cross country team and one honouring the golf team, were raised to the rafters Friday night inside the UBC Okanagan gym. -Image: Heat Athletics

Banners hoisted for Heat cross country and golf teams

The UBCO women won individual gold and team bronze at nationals; men’s golf mined Canadian silver

It was a special night for the Heat men’s golf team along with the schools women’s cross-country team last Friday night as three separate banners were hung in the rafters of the UBC Okanagan gym.

Cross Country:

After a national championship in the fall of 2016, the women’s cross-country team followed that up with a bronze medal performance in Quebec this past fall.

Along with the bronze medal banner, Veronika Fagan received a banner of her own for winning the national championship as an individual. The third year nursing student became the first cross-country runner from the Heat program to win an individual national title.

The other members of the travel team for the national championship were Camille Galloway, Julianna Neudorf, Alex Beswick, Rachel Garrett and Josie Storey.

After the departure of former head coach Colin Wallace, John Machuga would step in to lead the team this season and their was no drop-off. Machuga came into the program highly accomplished, as he has coached provincial champions in multiple difference age groups and disciplines.

Golf:

After nearly not having a team this season, the Heat men’s golf team would fight through adversity and finish as provincial and national silver medalists in what was the programs best season ever.

After winning their home tournament the first weekend, the Heat would finish second to the UFV Cascades in the next three tournaments to fall just short of a provincial title.

Heading to nationals with a ton of confidence, the team would trail by just two shots heading into the final day to the Cascades once again. The team was not able to must a final round comeback however and would finish in silver medal position.

Fifth year management student James Casorso would be the veteran and team leader of the team throughout the season, as he was named a conference all-star and would finish second individually at the national championship in Oshawa.

The other four players who were part of the travel team were Oliver Rizun, Casey Sullivan, Nik Federko and Ryley Johnson.

Arguably the most important member of the team didn’t hit a shot all season, as head coach Cass Hritzuk would be named PACWEST coach of the year and was a finalist for national coach of the year. Hritzuk’s calm demeanor and knowledge of the game would be an integral part to the teams success throughout the season.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heat runs streak to 6, now No. 1

Just Posted

B.C. Green Party leader back in town

Andrew Weaver is coming back to Kelowna and West Kelowna for byelection campaign events

Central Okanagan students encouraged to be resilient

Annual Living Library event encourages students by hearing the stories of others

Okanagan armed robberies possibly linked

A store employee says they were allegedly robbed by a man with a handgun

West Kelowna firefighter dismissed without just cause, rules judge

A provincial court judge has ruled that the District of West Kelowna did not have cause in 2013 to dismiss a firefighter

West Kelowna pot shops back in court

West Kelowna fines dispensaries $1,000 per day for remaining open after shut down order

UPDATE: Kelowna ready to host country’s top chefs

The annual Canadian Culinary Championships go this weekend in the city

A third explosive device discovered in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

Group threatens legal action over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

B.C. grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges a former employee videotaped them in the washroom and shared photos on the internet

Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Scott McFarlane charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees

The company is looking to scale down due to changing consumer trends

Banners hoisted for Heat cross country and golf teams

The UBCO women won individual gold and team bronze at nationals; men’s golf mined Canadian silver

Kamloops Mounties seek woman passing fake US$50 bills

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a woman who changes her appearance while passing off phoney US$50 bills.

Most Read