(Photo - @reganrant/Twitter)

(Photo - @reganrant/Twitter)

Bartel behind the mic for 23rd season with Kelowna Rockets

Bartel is moving to the team’s new home, 104.7 The Lizard

Despite the recent change in frequency, a familiar voice will be behind the microphone for the Kelowna Rockets this upcoming season.

Regan Bartel has joined Pattison Media to be the team’s play-by-play broadcaster for his 23rd consecutive season.

He started with the Rockets back in 2000 and since then has called more than 2,000 games, including the 2004 Rockets Memorial Cup victory.

Bartel’s first game on 104.7 The Lizard is on Saturday, September 24 when the Rockets take on the Portland Winterhawks.

READ MORE: YMCA rakes in over $85,000 from charity golf tournament

READ MORE: Kelowna Raiders win Rowcliff Cup for first time since 2014

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommentaryhockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsWHL

Previous story
Adaptive Amazing Race coming to Kelowna, Vernon

Just Posted

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
We’re not out of the woods yet, says West Kelowna Fire Chief

Sheila Malcolmson, the B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, speaks at an event in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Sheila Malcolmson Twitter feed.
New substance use treatment beds coming to Interior Health communities

(Photo - @reganrant/Twitter)
Bartel behind the mic for 23rd season with Kelowna Rockets

(Photo - @okanagandreamrally/Instagram)
Dream Rally races through Okanagan after two-year pit stop