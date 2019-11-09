Vernon skip Jim Cotter will lead his squad as the final BC Curling Tour concludes this weekend as both them men’s and women’s tour at the Kelowna Curling Club. (Black Press file photo)

BC Curling Tour season wraps up at Kelowna Curling Club

The women’s final tour takes over KCC Nov. 9 to 11

Many of B.C.’s top curlers will end their season in Kelowna this weekend.

The Sunset Ranch Golf Women’s tour and the Raymond James Kelowna men’s tour take over the Kelowna Curling Club as teams from across B.C. will battle it out on the rink for a chance at a berth to the Scotties Curling Championships.

Kelowna skip Brette Richards will look to lead her team against the stiff women’s competition which won’t include Team Brown, who sits atop the tour standings as they’ve already been invited to the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Tour in Nova Scotia which already means a likely berth to the Scotties.

Team Richards, who sits fourth place in tour standings, will have to out-play third-place Kamloops’ Team Thompson for the final berth to the Scotties. The two rinks are only separated by four points and the result of this weekend’s tournament at the KCC will decide who stays home and who goes to the championships.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s tournament won’t produce an immediate advancing team to the BC Men’s Curling Championships as there will be one more men’s tournament, the Ashley Home Store Curling Classic in Penticton on Nov. 22, that will need to be played before the final placings.

Jeff Richard from Kelowna will lead his rink against the tough competition at this weekend’s Raymond James Kelowna tour. Team Richard will look to get some points against the tour-leading Team Tardi from Langley and Team Gaell from Abbotsford.

Vernon’s Jim Cotter’s rink will also be competing, but as last year’s defending championships, have already secured a position in the BC Men’s Curling Championships.

Both the women’s and the men’s tours will be lived streamed on the Curl BC YouTube channel.





