The 2020 BC Interior Sportsman Show was held in Kelowna annually. (Photo: BC Interior Sportsman Show/Facebook)

BC Interior Sportsman Show in Kelowna added to cancelled events list

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred the cancellation of events set to host more than 250 people

The BC Interior Sportsman Show in Kelowna has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was set to bring passionate outdoor enthusiasts and guest speakers to Kelowna on April 3 through April 5.

On Thursday, the B.C. Minister of Health directed hosting events of 250 more people to be cancelled to control the spread of COVID-19. Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry also strongly suggested no more non-essential travel outside of Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

The BC Interior Sportsman Show plans to return to the Okanagan for the 2021 show with dates to be announced in the future.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
Heat’s Perry makes history with U Sports Rookie of the Year Award win

Just Posted

Heat’s Perry makes history with U Sports Rookie of the Year Award win

UBC Okanagan volleyball player is the first-ever Heat athlete to win the award

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

UBC Okanagan and YMCA continue free health assessment testing

The free events are March 13 and March 22

BC Interior Sportsman Show in Kelowna added to cancelled events list

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred the cancellation of events set to host more than 250 people

Friday the 13th: A brief history and look at its significance

Capital News takes a look at some of the craziest things to ever happen on Friday the 13th

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Workplace design: The happy green stuff

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Falcons pitch in to help clean up Salmon Arm’s rat problem

Shuswap naturalist gives raptors a tip of the hat for doing their part

Surrey school locked down after staff member attacked

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Most Read