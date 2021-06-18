BC Lions file trademark for new logo

The B.C. Lions filed for a trademark for this logo earlier this month.

The BC Lions have filed a trademark for a new logo design.

The Canadian Football League club has created a “BC” design and completed the application on June 1.

The trademark has been accepted by the Canadian Trademarks office, but it has not yet been assigned to an examiner.

The next step in the trademark process is the examination and publishing of the trademark to provide an opportunity for the public to oppose its registration, if anyone chooses to do so. Once the opposition period concludes the trademark will move from formalized to registered.

The logo is to be utilized on goods on many things including football helmets, magazines, bumper stickers, drinking glasses, blankets, flags and clothing. It is also set to be used for services such as football games, clinics, community events and school visits.

The Lions open the 2021 CFL season on Aug. 6 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The home opener is set for Aug. 19 when the Edmonton Elks come to BC Place.

