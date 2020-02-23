Steve Wright and his Kelowna/Comox Valley quartet have advanced to the final of the B.C. Senior Men’s Curling Championship at the Vernon Curling Club. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

BC Senior Curling titles to be decided in Vernon

Wes Craig, Penny Shantz looking for fifth championships; Steve Wright, Donna Mychaluk into finals

One champion will look for a repeat title Sunday morning at the Vernon Curling Club.

Duncan’s Wes Craig is looking for a second straight B.C. Senior Men’s championship, and fifth title overall, as he takes on the Kelowna/Comox Valley foursome skipped by Steve Wright in the championship at 9:30 a.m.

Also at 9:30 a.m., Donna Mychaluk and her New Westminster/Parksville foursome will face four-time winner Penny Shantz of Parksville and her Nanaimo/Comox Valley/Vernon rink in the women’s championship.

Vernon’s Susan Hamilton is the fifth player on the Shantz team.

Mychaluk and third Victoria Murphy were members of Sheila Cowan’s rink in 2019 that lost the provincial final to Marilou Richter’s Penticton/Kelowna squad.

The two rinks were tied atop the round-robin standings at 5-1 with Mychaluk earning a bye into the final because of her 6-3 win over Shantz in Draw 3 Wednesday.

READ MORE: Kelowna Curling Club to host mixed doubles, senior curling championships

Shantz advanced to the final with a 5-4 win over Richter in Saturday’s semifinal. Richter finished third at 4-2.

Craig earned a bye into the men’s championship with a 6-1 round-robin record. His only blemish came in Draw 5 Thursday morning, a 9-7 setback to former Vernon junior curler Tom Buchy of Kimberley. Craig beat Wright 7-5 in Draw 6 Thursday afternoon.

Wright and former World Men’s champion Brent Pierce of New Westminster tied for second at 5-2 and met in Saturday’s semifinal, which Wright won 5-4.

Vernon’s Mark Longworth finished with a 2-5 record.

The winners Sunday will represent B.C. at the Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships in March in Portage la Prairie, Man.


Defending champion Marilou Richter of Penticton came within a point of trying for a second straight B.C. Senior Women’s Curling Championship. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

