BCHL alum net four goals for Team Canada in Spengler Cup win

Team Canada heading to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos

Team Canada celebrating one of their six goals scored against Nurnberg Ice Tigers at the Spengler Cup on Dec. 28. Photo couresty of @HC_Men/Twitter

BCHL alum netted four goals as Team Canada skated to a 6-2 win over the Nürnburg Ice Tigers, launching them to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup.

Dante Fabbro (Coquitlam/Boston University), who skated with the Penticton Vees for two seasons from 2014 to 2016, opened scoring for Canada 2:21 into the first period. He is just a year removed from winning gold with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Ice Tigers would tie things up just under a minute into play in the middle frame on the power play, but Canada came surging back scoring four goals.

First it was Daniel Winnick giving Canada a 2-1 lead, with assists from Torrey Mitchell and Patrick Wiercioch (Burnaby/Dinamo Minsk), who played with the Burnaby Express in the 2006-07 season. Then former Salmon Arm Silverback forward Andrew Ebbett (Vernon/SC Bern) re-directed a pass putting the puck over the goal line at 11:14. Former Vees forward Zac Dalpe (Paris, Ont./Cleveland – AHL) skated the puck to the side of the goalmouth and wristed a shot over the goalie, popping the water bottle off the back of the net. Rounding out the second period scoring for Canada was Dion Knelsen, who cashed in on a rebound to make it 5-1.

The Canadians outshot Nürnburg 21-4 in the second period, and had a 39-21 edge overall.

Fabbro earned his second goal of the night 2:08 into the third period, snapping a shot under the glove of the German goalie. The Ice Tigers would finally get back on the board in the dying minutes of the game to make it 6-2.

The win is Canada’s 10th consecutive victory at the Spengler Cup.

Canada will take on the winner of the quarter-final between Nürnburg and Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Sunday morning (6 a.m. Pacific).

