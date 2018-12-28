Team Canada celebrating one of their six goals scored against Nurnberg Ice Tigers at the Spengler Cup on Dec. 28. Photo couresty of @HC_Men/Twitter

BCHL alum net four goals for Team Canada in Spengler Cup win

Team Canada heading to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos

BCHL alum netted four goals as Team Canada skated to a 6-2 win over the Nürnburg Ice Tigers, launching them to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup.

Dante Fabbro (Coquitlam/Boston University), who skated with the Penticton Vees for two seasons from 2014 to 2016, opened scoring for Canada 2:21 into the first period. He is just a year removed from winning gold with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Ice Tigers would tie things up just under a minute into play in the middle frame on the power play, but Canada came surging back scoring four goals.

First it was Daniel Winnick giving Canada a 2-1 lead, with assists from Torrey Mitchell and Patrick Wiercioch (Burnaby/Dinamo Minsk), who played with the Burnaby Express in the 2006-07 season. Then former Salmon Arm Silverback forward Andrew Ebbett (Vernon/SC Bern) re-directed a pass putting the puck over the goal line at 11:14. Former Vees forward Zac Dalpe (Paris, Ont./Cleveland – AHL) skated the puck to the side of the goalmouth and wristed a shot over the goalie, popping the water bottle off the back of the net. Rounding out the second period scoring for Canada was Dion Knelsen, who cashed in on a rebound to make it 5-1.

The Canadians outshot Nürnburg 21-4 in the second period, and had a 39-21 edge overall.

Fabbro earned his second goal of the night 2:08 into the third period, snapping a shot under the glove of the German goalie. The Ice Tigers would finally get back on the board in the dying minutes of the game to make it 6-2.

The win is Canada’s 10th consecutive victory at the Spengler Cup.

Canada will take on the winner of the quarter-final between Nürnburg and Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Sunday morning (6 a.m. Pacific).

