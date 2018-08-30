Penticton Vees goalie Jack Lafontaine gets his shoulder on this puck to make the save in the second period against the West Kelowna Warriors on Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The Vees won the preseason game 6-3 and next face the Wenatchee Wild on the road on Aug. 31. The Vees return to the SOEC on Sept. 5 to face the Wild for their last preseason game. Kristi Patton/Western News

BCHL: Penticton Vees double up West Kelowna Warriors

Six different players found the back of the net for the Penticton Vees

Six different players found the back of the net for the Penticton Vees in a 6-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors during preseason BCHL action on Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees David Silye opened scoring at 8:51 in the first period rifling a shot from the right face-off circle and past the glove of Warriors net minder Cole Demers.

Demers otherwise had a strong first period, turning away 11 of the 12 shots he faced in the opening period, including stopping Vees forward Ryan Sandelin on a shorthanded breakaway.

The Vees doubled their lead to 2-0 when Lukas Sillinger put some pressure on the Warriors, who were on the power play, in their own zone causing a turnover. He skated to the slot while Sandelin gathered the puck and fed Sillinger for a one-timer blast that beat Demers at 3:13 in the second period.

The Warriors responded 36 seconds later when Jake Harrison’s shot bounced off the end wall right to Ryan Doolin who put it past Vees net minder Jack Lafontaine to make it 2-1. The Vees Jackson Niedermayer made it 3-1 Vees, gathering his own rebound and sliding it past the goalie, before the end of the second period.

Related: Leaner, meaner hockey machine — Vees 2018/19

The two squads combined for five goals in the third period.

Jack Lagerstrom gave the Vees a comfortable 4-1 lead after beating Demers with a wrist shot over his shoulder. Again the Warriors answered back quickly when Matt Kowalski grabbed a loose puck from the face-off and put it past the glove of Lafontaine to make it 4-2.

Luke Loheit capitalized on the powerplay to give the Vees a 5-2 lead at 13:04 and then just over a minute later Ryan Miotto caused a turnover in front of the Warriors net to make it 6-2.

The Warriors finished off the scoring parade with a tic-tac-toe passing play that ended with Mike Hardman putting the puck past Lafontaine on his blocker side to make it 6-3.

The Vees finish up their exhibition schedule with a home-and-home set against the Wenatchee Wild beginning Friday night in Wenatchee and then at the SOEC on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

The Warriors conclude their preseason schedule also with a pair of home-and-home games against the Trail Smoke Eaters. They play at Royal LePage Place on Friday, puck drop is at 7 p.m.

