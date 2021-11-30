BCHL

BCHL taking out-of-conference games off the schedule for rest of 2021-22 season

The league is shifting to regional matchups with travel still hindered province wide

With flooding-caused road closures still hindering travel for BCHL teams, the league is making changes.

In a Monday (Nov. 29) news release, the junior A circuit said it will remove all out-of-conference matchups for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Instead, the league will be adding regional games to the schedule, making adjustments week by week.

The Chilliwack Chiefs were due to host the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday (Dec. 3) at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Instead, it’ll be the Langley Rivermen providing the opposition. Langley was supposed to be in Vernon Friday night, and it’ll be Trail instead.

Coquitlam was supposed to visit Vernon Saturday while Langley was scheduled to play at West Kelowna. Those two matches are postponed while a Cranbrook at Vernon game gets added to the slate.

Sunday games with Coquitlam at Cranbrook and Langley at Salmon Arm are postponed. Instead, it’ll be regional matchups as the Rivermen host the Express and the Silverbacks host the Warriors.

A Salmon Arm trip to the coast to face Alberni Valley on Dec. 10 and Powell River on Dec. 11 has been postponed. Instead, the Silverbacks will visit Penticton Dec. 10.

Chilliwack Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney said the upside of the in-conference-only plan comes in the form of saved travel costs.

“As far as competition goes, it would be nice to see where we stack up against other powerhouse programs, but at this point in time, player safety and financial considerations are more important.”

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs benched by flooding

RELATED: Flooding fallout forces BCHL to postpone more games

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Previous story
Garland nets winner as Canucks beat Habs 2-1 to snap 4-game losing skid

Just Posted

Jesse Lafontaine is one of 11 Canadians who were awarded Rhodes Scholarships and will head to Oxford University in October 2022. (Contributed)
Med student from Kelowna named 2022 Rhodes scholar

A screengrab of the Stuart Park skating rink on the morning of Nov. 30. (City of Kelowna)
Warm temperatures delay launch of Kelowna’s Stuart Park ice rink

Giving Tuesday is right around the corner. (Instagram photo)
Giving Tuesday : The world’s largest generosity movement

Logs on road in West Kelowna. (Colby Nairn/ Facebook)
Logs spill onto Highway 97 closing Glenrosa overpass