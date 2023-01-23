Team Turris prevailed in the championship All-Star game held Saturday at the outdoor rink in Penticton. (Island Images Photography)

Team Turris prevailed in the championship All-Star game held Saturday at the outdoor rink in Penticton. (Island Images Photography)

BCHL ‘thrilled’ with how well All Stars Weekend turned out in Penticton

Game results and skills winners are announced as BCHL thanks Penticton

The long-awaited 60th anniversary All-Star weekend in Penticton has wrapped up but the memories will last a lifetime, said the BCHL deputy commissioner.

BC Hockey League hosted a Top Prospects game at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday and an outdoor skills competition, Alumni & Friends Game and All-Star tournament on the outdoor rink on Saturday.

In true Canadian fashion, snow came down for the alumni and all-stars games at the outdoor rink.

“This weekend was well over a year in the making and we are thrilled with how it turned out,” said BCHL deputy Commissioner and COO Steven Cocker. “A huge thank you goes out to the City of Penticton for hosting us and contributing so significantly to this event. We would also like to recognize the players who came out and represented the BCHL so well. We hope this was a weekend you will never forget.”

“And finally, a thank you to our wonderful event sponsors, volunteers and fans who really helped make everything come together.”

The weekend started with a Top Prospects Game on Friday with Team East topping Team West by a 6-2 final and Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Brady Smith taking home Most Valuable Player honours after a two-goal performance.

The outdoor festivities got started on Saturday afternoon with the skills competition. The winners for each event were:

Fastest skater: Mateo Dixon – Coquitlam Express (8.18 seconds)

Puck control relay: Nathan Mackie – Salmon Arm Silverbacks (12.88 seconds)

Accuracy shooting: Josh Nadeau – Penticton Vees (11.98 seconds)

Hardest shot: Bradly Nadeau – Penticton Vees (92 MPH)

READ MORE: Penticton Vee has hardest shot

Breakaway save competition: Eli Pulver – Surrey Eagles (5/6)

The next event was the Alumni and Friends Game, featuring former NHLers Scott Niedermayer, Brendan Morrison, Kyle Turris, Geoff Courtnall, Garry Valk and many more.

READ MORE: Truly Canadian finish to alumni game

The day culminated with the All-Star Tournament and it was Team Turris who prevailed in the championship game. The all Mainland player team topped Team Courtnall and their Island players in the championship game with Coquitlam Express forward Mirko Buttazzoni taking home Most Valuable Player honours.

READ MORE: Biggest and brightest BCHL stars shine in All Stars

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet
Next story
Vernon basketball star hosting all-girls camps in Okanagan

Just Posted

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall will not play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game because of a lower-body injury. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Injury keeping Kelowna Rockets star forward out of Top Prospects game

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

Heavy snow developed overnight over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and more expected Tuesday (Jan. 24), warns Environment Canada. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt

(@jstone9/Twitter)
Morning Start: The longest walk in the world