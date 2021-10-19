Bears handle Vernon’s Fulton Maroons

The results may not there but the coaching staff of the Fulton Maroons junior varsity football team believes the squad is getting better with each game. (Instagram file photo)

The game was closer than the final score would indicate.

Fulton Maroons continue to improve at the junior varsity level, even though they dropped their latest contest, 35-7, to West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Bears.

“Boucherie was full value for the victory, but it was 21-7 for them until the last four minutes of the game when they scored a few points on our second unit,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “Our team had a very good third quarter, and we controlled that quarter. As a coaching staff, we are happy with the effort and intensity of our kids. They’re working and playing hard. We just give up too many big plays and don’t make enough big played.

“We need to tip that scale.”

Kolby Robinson led Fulton with 130 yards on the ground on 13 carries, including the Maroons’ lone major on a 72-yard run. Reid Williamson and Leon Defauw teamed up for 21 yards on six carries.

Quarterback Brad Scabar was five-for-11 for 21 yards and had one interception. Jason Pope and Robinson each caught two passes, Defauw had one grab for 13 yards.

Defensively, Mason Macaskill had six tackles to lead Fulton, Brett O’Dwyer and Palmer Taylor each had five while Adam Levesque and Carter Moore had three each. Levesque chipped in a fumble recovery and Matt Scott intercepted a Bears’ pass.

“We rallied to the ball and created some turnovers. and it was good to put some pressure on the offence,” said Scheller. “Our secondary has been an issue but the kids back there played better this week. Our coverage improved. our tackling was bad. Taylor, Macaskill and Levesque all had good games defensively. O-line tackles Nic Newman and Jaedon Craig had good games.”

The loss drops the Maroons to 0-3 in the Okanagan AA/AAA Hybrid conference, and visit the South Kamloops Titans Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The 1-2 Vernon Panthers had a bye last week and will also be in Kamloops Wednesday, taking on the Westsyde Blue Wave.

