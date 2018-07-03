Jeremy Bell, left, and David vanTrump compete in the Men’s A doubles event at the Kalamalka Country Club Open Tennis tournament Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Bell rings up two Okanagan tennis titles

Kalamalka Country Club Canada Day Tournament

Vernon’s Jeremy Bell rang up a pair of titles in the Kalamalka Country Club’s annual Canada Day Tennis Tournament.

Bell, 48, took the Men’s A singles trophy by stopping Mike Knights of Kelowna 7-6, 6-3, in an exciting, well-played final. The A consolation winner was James Cotter of Vernon.

“Participants came from all over the Valley and were lucky to be able to play tennis under questionable weather conditions,” said Kal club tennis director Meryl Ogden.

The Men’s B singles was won by Gary Edwards 6-3 6-4 over Lyndon Shipowick, while the B consolation champion was Mike DePfyffer over George Foukal 6-7 3-2 (retired due to injury.

Bell and Dave vanTrump of Kelowna took the Men’s A doubles marathon final 6-7 7-5 10 -8 over Paul Morgan of Vernon and Winston Pain of Salmon Arm.

The Men’s B doubles winner was determined by the results from a six-team, round-robin box. Edwards and Pat Stich (both of Vernon), were the overall winners with Kerry and Steve Bentley (Surrey) being the runners-up.

The Ladies B doubles was a very close affair, with three of the four teams tied for first place after round-robin play. Barb Klopfenstein and Liz MacArthur were determined winners, with Renee Riopelle and Diana Anderson being second. Honourable mention went to Pat Neilson and Karalee Drdul of Vernon.

There were no entries for Ladies A or B singles, or Ladies A doubles. Mixed doubles action managed to get finished after a few rain delays. Mixed A champs were Eva Koksalova and Cal Benaic from Kelowna. Mixed A runners-up were Rosie and Joe Schaich (Kelowna). Mixed B was won by Bonnie Anderson and Gary Edwards, with runner-ups being Liz MacArthur and Kirby Lockhart.

“Thank you to the tournament committee for the countless hours that were put in to making this tournament run smoothly, and to our sponsors, Voet’s Coffee and Canadian Tire for their continued support,” said Ogden.

