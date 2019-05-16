The Team Canada men’s fastpitch team will participate in the Kelowna May Days Fastpitch Tournament for the first time this weekend, facing Andre’s Athletics. (Kyle Blanleil photo)

Best of the best: Team Canada ready for fierce competition at Kelowna fastpitch tournament

Team Canada friendlies kick off the tournament Thursday night

Some of the best fastpitch players in the world are showing their skills this weekend in Kelowna.

The annual Kelowna May Days Fastpitch Tournament began Thursday at King’s Stadium with two exhibition games featuring the Team Canada men’s team.

Team Canada kicks off tournament play today (Friday) with a game against Kelowna Andre’s Athletics.

Team Canada coach John Stuart said the tournament is great for his team leading up to the world championships, which will take place in Prague next month.

“We’re doing things as a team and as Team Canada, and everyone’s excited to get started as we hope to be able to put in as much time as we can in Kelowna,” said Stuart.

“It’s a great opportunity for us with us going to Prague, it was imperative to get out and train.

“We still expect the competition to be very good for us, there’s always talented players who are here. The tournament is the reason I wanted to come to (Kelowna), and the guys are all in awe of Kelowna, the weather and the city.”

READ MORE: Country stars and former NHL’ers hit the ice in the South Okanagan

Participating teams come from all over Canada, including Saskatoon and Grande Prairie, along with local Okanagan teams from Kelowna and Vernon.

Individual players making up the teams are some of the best fastpitch players from the U.S., Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

Tournament organizer Richard Haldane said although fastpitch is a small and niche sport, it is entertaining for the fans.

“The biggest thing is the atmosphere and the competition, everyone gets to play against the best, and (fans) love when they come out,” said Haldane.

This will be the first time Team Canada has participated in the May Days tournament, and it will face some tough competition.

“It was great timing with (the team) going to Prague, and to kick off the year and face other pitchers and get them ready,” said Haldane.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan brings in wave of soccer talent

“Team Canada is the favourite, but anyone can beat anyone on any given day. Everyone wants to play against the best, and if you can knock them off, there you go.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Country stars and former NHL’ers hit the ice in the South Okanagan
Next story
Kelowna-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

Just Posted

Kelowna-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

The new Tonit feature helps club members communicate, promote events

The number 222 and Kelowna’s murder victim Chris Ausman

Officers told Steven Pirko the number was significant to Christopher Ausman

Vernon RCMP respond to reports of shots fired near residence

Despite arrests, the investigation continues and police remain on scene

Okanagan College student trades digital skills for apprenticeship

Jessica de Groot graduates from Okanagan College collision repair program

Kelowna resident angered with overnight construction

The woman alleges she was given no notice that there would be overnight construction in her neighbourhood

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Cancer-causing substance used to cut cocaine turns up in Nelson, B.C., drugs

Police warn the once-popular painkiller was banned in Canada in 1973

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

Friends rally for Okanagan man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Vernon’s Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read