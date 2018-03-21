Big White is hosting the The 2018 Sport Chek Speed Nation SBX/Para Nationals this week. -Image: Big White

Big White hosts para snowboard nationals

Canada Snowboard events brings competitors from across North America

Big White and Canada Snowboard is playing host this week to the Speed Nation SBX/Para Nationals.

Canada and the rest of North America’s top riders are gracing the slopes of the Kelowna area resort to compete in snowboard cross and para-snowboard disciplines.

Patrick Jarvis, Executive Director of Canada Snowboard, is excited to once again see a World Class event on the slopes of Big White.

“We know that the organizers have worked hard to prepare the course and ensure that all the details have been taking care of to allow you to enjoy and compete at your highest level,” Jarvis said.

The event began Wednesday afternoon and wraps up Sunday at Big White.

Schedule of events:

Mar. 22—SBX Senior National Championships qualifying/finals: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mar. 23—Official Training – SBX Junior

Mar. 24—SBX Junior National Championships qualifying/ finals: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mar. 25—Official Training – SBX Para/ U15

Mar. 26—SBX Para/U15 National Championships qualifying/finals: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Just Posted

Cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains elusive

Complexity of the brain still defies discovery of drug treatment

World Down Syndrome Day: The up side of Down

A Kelowna family’s journey with Down Syndrome: ‘There is tremendous beauty in these kids’

Closing arguments in Kelowna murder trial expected today

Closing arguments in the trial of a Kelowna man accused of fatally stabbing his friend

Historic grad ceremony for Westbank First Nation technicians

14 Indigenous workers become first public works technicians in B.C.

Kelowna artists donate to nonprofit

The Kelowna Palette Club held its annual Simply Art Show with donations to United Way

Wilkie returns home with three medals in tow

Paralympic champion returns home with a gold, silver and bronze from the 2018 PyeongChang games

Coquihalla and other B.C. highways to see abrupt return to winter

Winter has made a comeback

Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Vegas gets points from 12 players in dominating effort versus Vancouver

Successful Okanagan transition to retirement

Okanagan College courses address retirement, encore career

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Parents respond to suicide alertness workshops

SafeTalk session discusses recognition and intervention awareness

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read