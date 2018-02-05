Canadian John Leslie will be among the competitors at the Para Snowboard World Cup finals this week at Big White. -Image: Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee

Big White hosts World Para Snowboard finals

Snowboard cross and banked slalom events will be featured in last event before Paralympic Games.

The planet’s top para snowboarders are converging on Big White this week for the 2018 Para Snowboard World Cup Finals.

Competition begins Wednesday at the bottom of Telus Park with snowboard cross qualifications and finals.

Banked slalom qualifications and finals are set for Friday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

Members of Canada’s National Para Snowboard and NextGen teams, as well as a full international World Cup field, will be on display.

Team Canada members are: John Leslie (Arnprior, ON), Michelle Salt (Calgary, AB), Alex Massie (Barrie, ON), Andrew Genge (Oshawa, ON), Curt Minard (Vernon), Sandrine Hamel (Montreal, QC) and Colton Liddle (Wawa, ON).

Many of the athletes are preparing for the 2018 Paralympic Games, March 9 to 18 in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

For more information, go to paralympic.org

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Curling Club foursome books ticket to Brier

Just Posted

Have you seen this man?

Police and family of Kelly MacLean are concerned for his well-being

Update: Three-car crash in Kelowna

Accident at noon on Highway 97 and Cooper Ave.

IH ready to declare meningococcal outbreak over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Human rights activist to speak at Okanagan College

Rick Sauvé is a former inmate turned internationally recognized human rights activist

Clock ticking for public input on Imagine Kelowna

Residents have another week to participate in a city survey on the civic vision project

Kelowna Curling Club foursome books ticket to Brier

Sean Geall and Kelowna teammates beat defending champ Jim Cotter in provincial final in Parksville

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Scotties exceeds attendance target in Penticton

Curling Canada records show attendance was over 55,000 over the 10 days

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Public hearing scheduled for Banks Crescent proposal

Summerland council holds hearing on controversial development on Monday, Feb. 5

B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers

No sales in liquor or food stores, 30-gram maximum for public possession

Identify, assess and take action to lower risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Sebell hosts homecoming concerts

Greg Sebell will play two shows Feb. 18 in Salmon Arm

Most Read