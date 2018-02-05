Big White hosts World Para Snowboard finals

Snowboard cross and banked slalom events will be featured in last event before Paralympic Games.

Canadian John Leslie will be among the competitors at the Para Snowboard World Cup finals this week at Big White. -Image: Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee

The planet’s top para snowboarders are converging on Big White this week for the 2018 Para Snowboard World Cup Finals.

Competition begins Wednesday at the bottom of Telus Park with snowboard cross qualifications and finals.

Banked slalom qualifications and finals are set for Friday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

Members of Canada’s National Para Snowboard and NextGen teams, as well as a full international World Cup field, will be on display.

Team Canada members are: John Leslie (Arnprior, ON), Michelle Salt (Calgary, AB), Alex Massie (Barrie, ON), Andrew Genge (Oshawa, ON), Curt Minard (Vernon), Sandrine Hamel (Montreal, QC) and Colton Liddle (Wawa, ON).

Many of the athletes are preparing for the 2018 Paralympic Games, March 9 to 18 in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

For more information, go to paralympic.org

