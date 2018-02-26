Big White Racers follow big footsteps at B.C. Games

A trio of young skiers had a great experience in Kamloops at the B.C. Games

Finley Cashin races down the slopes of Sun Peaks during the B.C. Winter Games. - Image: Big White Racers

Three members of the Big White Ski Racers took part in the B.C. Games in Kamloops on the weekend, following in the footsteps of several well known and Olympic skiers who competed in B.C. Games events including Big White’s own Kelsey Serwa.

There were 120 kids from all across the province selected to participate with the trio of Big White racers competing in slalom and giant slalom.

Kiera Swift finished seventh in slalom and pulled off a 6th place finish in giant slalom on Sunday while both Shayna Little and Finley Cashin also put in some top 30 results.

“The B.C. Games themselves are great for our kids because a ton of athletes, coaches and volunteers come together in one location for fun, friendly competition,” said Big White coach Trevor Haaheim. “It’s an awesome celebration of sport in our province and of all the people that spend so much time and energy helping kids become better athletes, students, and citizens.”

The alpine skiing events took place at Sun Peaks on the weekend with racers 12 and 13 years of age taking part. They are the youngest group of carded racers in the national ski racing system.

Along with Serwa, who competed in the 2002 B.C. Games and won gold at the PyeongChang Olympics, other notable B.C. Games alumni who have gone on to compete internationally include three-time Olympian and multiple World Cup Champion Rob Boyd (1980 BC Winter Games), 2010 Olympian and three-time World Cup Champion Britt Janyk (1995 BC Summer Games).

