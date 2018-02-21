Luke McMillan (back row right) had an excellent weekend of ski racing in Whistler. - Image: Contributed

Big White racers rock Whistler

A pair of Kelowna skiers did well in tough conditions on the weekend in Whistler

Big White Ski Club U16 athletes Hallie Jenkins and Luke McMillan both found success with each athlete reaching the podium twice over the two day event at the 39th annual Parson’s Memorial Super G race event hosted by the Whistler Mountain Ski Club.

Jenkins was 2nd in the Super Combined race as well as 3rd and 5th place finishes in the Super G races.

McMillan was 2nd in the Super Combined race missing first place by nine one-hundredths of a second. He also found the podium winning 3rd overall (included the U18 athletes that participated) in the Super Combined and went on to two 5th place finishes in the Super G races.

Over 70 U16 Alpine ski racers participated in the The weather proved to be as difficult as Whistler received in excess of 30cm of new snow during the day while on Sunday the athletes braved -15 degree temperatures along with winds blowing up the Super G course in excess of 40km/hr.

