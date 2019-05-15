Big White will host inaugural Women’s Slopestyle Tour

Bike park announces new events, more accessible trail for 2019 season

The Big White Bike Park will host the world’s biggest slopestyle event for women this year.

The event, which will take place on July 12 as part of the 2019 Freeride Days, will be the biggest of three official stops on the inaugural Women’s Slopestyle Tour.

According to Josh Palmer, communications manager for the Big White Ski Resort, female riders from across North America are already signing up to compete in hopes of earning points toward their world tour rankings.

READ MORE: Kelowna to host inaugural Freeride Days at Big White bike festival

“This will be one of the bigger slopestyle events that the women have ever been showcased in,” Palmer said, adding that it will take place on their bronze-level slopestyle course.

He said Big White is proud to be hosting the event and more information will be released soon.

In the meantime, the park has released a video preview for the overall 2019 bike season, which opens on June 27.

The montage includes aerial and slow-motion shots of riders cycling and flipping through the park, including The Joker trail, which will open to the public for the first time this year.

READ MORE: Big White taps into local talent to build mountain bike park near Kelowna

The Joker was built three years ago for a Red Bull video, Palmer said, to showcase the best professional riders in the world.

Described as a “unique ribbon of dirt,” in a press release, the trail marries supercross with BMX racing and mountain biking.

“We wanted to make it a little more rideable for the everyday rider,” Palmer said.

In addition to doing drainage work, park staff adjusted some of the jumps and features on The Joker trail to suit more riders.

With trail reshaping complete, The Joker will be open to the public along with the rest of the park next month.

The trail will also serve as the venue for another first-time Freeride Days event this year: AirDH.

Palmer said AirDH is a style of downhill race that typically takes place on “fast and flowy trails.”

“This means riders from different disciplines can have a chance to race with often surprising results,” he said.

READ MORE: Hundreds take part in Big White’s bike park

Starting June 27, opening hours for the park will be Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for extended play.

Freeride Days 2019 will take place from July 11 to July 14.

The park season runs until Sept. 2.



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter