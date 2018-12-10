BOBSLEIGH DISPLAY A bobsleigh is now on display at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, in honour of Olympic athlete Justin Kripps, a bobsleigh athlete who tied for gold in the two-man event in the 2018 Winter Olympics. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Bobsleigh on display in Summerland

Used sleigh set up in honour of Olympic gold medal athlete Justin Kripps

A bobsleigh, once used by Summerland Olympic athlete Justin Kripps, has been put on display in front of the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre on Kelly Avenue.

Kripps grew up in Summerland and tied for gold in the two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea in February.

Kripps and teammate Alexander Kopacz finished with a total time of 3:16.86, tying them with Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany.

In September, Summerland council approved a decision to purchase an older bobsleigh from Bobsleigh Canada for $7,500. With the additional costs of transporting the sleigh to Summerland and having it on display, the total cost was estimated at around $10,000.

“There are not many sleds anywhere on permanent display so to have one in Summerland would be unique and, I think, would prove to be a big attraction,” Coun. Doug Holmes said at the time. “It’s also, of course, a great way to pay tribute to the amazing achievement of a home-grown Olympic hero and serve as inspiration for today’s youth.”

The sleigh is now on display at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre until a permanent location is determined.

A plaque to honour Kripps will be designed to go with the bobsleigh.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Rockets are fueled up and ready to win
Next story
Huitema, Cornelius named 2018 Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Just Posted

Another brewery on tap for Kelowna

Wild Ambition Brewery opened last week in Kelowna

Stolen Kelowna vehicle located in Penticton, driver facing numerous charges

The accused attempted to flee from police, ramming fences and police vehicles in the process

Update: Two-vehicle crash triggers rollover in Rutland

A SUV landed on its roof after a driver reportedly ran a red light.

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Rikhi family donates $60,000 to Penticton Regional Hospital expansion

Donation made in memory of Raksha Rikhi, a nurse from Summerland

Bobsleigh on display in Summerland

Used sleigh set up in honour of Olympic gold medal athlete Justin Kripps

Cain Franson of Sicamous a USports All-Star once again

Franson will play against Canadian Junior team prospects in Victoria

Oogie Boogie, Sandy Claws and coffin sleigh part of B.C. couple’s holiday display

Chilliwack couple decorates their house for the holidays using Nightmare Before Christmas theme

First Nation sues Alberta, says oilsands project threatens sacred site

Prosper Petroleum’s $440-million, 10,000-barrel-a-day plans have been vigorously opposed by Fort McKay

Royal York Golf Course to close fairways after 2019 season

N&T Properties, an Okanagan-based company, has purchased the space.

North Okanagan site of first RCMP naloxone test project

Free kits, training to be provided to high-risk individuals who spend time in cell blocks

Most Read