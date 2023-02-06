Boyko has career night in Kelowna Rockets shutout

Bravo, Talyn Boyko.

The second-year netminder for the Kelowna Rockets became just the fourth goalie in a decade to record a 50-plus save shutout in the WHL on Feb. 4, stopping 51 pucks in a 4-0 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at Prospera Place.

His stellar performance led the way to a three-game winning streak, a season-high for the 17-26-3-0 Rockets.

“He was outstanding for us tonight,” said Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette. “50-plus shots for a shutout was unbelievable. When we were killing penalties, we were able to get some sticks on things that maybe took some interesting bounces, but Talyn was square to it, got a piece of it, and was able to get it to the corner.”

Boyko joins just Patrik Bartosak, Wyatt Hoflin and Tyler Palmer as the only four goalies with 50 or more saves in a WHL shutout since the 2003-04 season.

Elias Carmichael found the back of the net twice for the Rockets, with Carson Golder and Marcus Pacheco each potting one.

With the blue line of the Rockets’ lineup depleted due to injury, Mallette praised his defence core for their work in helping Boyko’s success.

“We rode five defencemen two games in a row, expecting them to do certain things. Last night was the same, I thought they did a really good job of allowing our goaltender to see the puck and they competed extremely hard back there.”

Boyko was named first star of the game for his efforts.

