Talyn Bokyo recorded a 51-save shutout vs. the Prince Albert Raiders on Feb. 4. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Talyn Bokyo recorded a 51-save shutout vs. the Prince Albert Raiders on Feb. 4. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Boyko has career night in Kelowna Rockets shutout

Fourth WHL goalie in a decade to record a 50+ save shutout

Bravo, Talyn Boyko.

The second-year netminder for the Kelowna Rockets became just the fourth goalie in a decade to record a 50-plus save shutout in the WHL on Feb. 4, stopping 51 pucks in a 4-0 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at Prospera Place.

His stellar performance led the way to a three-game winning streak, a season-high for the 17-26-3-0 Rockets.

“He was outstanding for us tonight,” said Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette. “50-plus shots for a shutout was unbelievable. When we were killing penalties, we were able to get some sticks on things that maybe took some interesting bounces, but Talyn was square to it, got a piece of it, and was able to get it to the corner.”

Boyko joins just Patrik Bartosak, Wyatt Hoflin and Tyler Palmer as the only four goalies with 50 or more saves in a WHL shutout since the 2003-04 season.

Elias Carmichael found the back of the net twice for the Rockets, with Carson Golder and Marcus Pacheco each potting one.

With the blue line of the Rockets’ lineup depleted due to injury, Mallette praised his defence core for their work in helping Boyko’s success.

“We rode five defencemen two games in a row, expecting them to do certain things. Last night was the same, I thought they did a really good job of allowing our goaltender to see the puck and they competed extremely hard back there.”

Boyko was named first star of the game for his efforts.

READ MORE: Hlusiak’s second period hat trick lifts West Kelowna Warriors to win over Langley

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights sweep 3-game set versus Kelowna Chiefs

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownahockeyKelowna RocketsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Islanders sign Horvat to 8-year deal after trading for him

Just Posted

Talyn Bokyo recorded a 51-save shutout vs. the Prince Albert Raiders on Feb. 4. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Boyko has career night in Kelowna Rockets shutout

Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Okanagan a ‘hot spot’ for contraband tobacco

A Vernon woman is suing a McDonalds in West Kelowna after falling on the property. (File photo)
West Kelowna McDonald’s sued in slip and fall lawsuit

Over the past year, pride events in Kelowna have been subject to increasingly large protests (File)
Kelowna church combats ‘attacks on 2SLGBTQIA+ rights’ with action and love

Pop-up banner image