Breaks not on Heat’s side at fastball provincials

The host Kelowna Heat didn’t get the breaks they needed—on the field or from the weather—to challenge for the 2018 Softball BC U16 provincial championship.

Despite playing four solid games over three days, the Heat settled for 10th spot out of 16 teams.

Due to the rainy weather early in the tournament, Friday afternoon’s games at High Noon Park were cancelled.

The Heat was on the field against Prince George, trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning with a runner in scoring position, when the game was called off.

Kelowna bounced back Saturday morning with a strong effort, resulting in a 9-7 win over the Abbotsford Outlaws. Catcher Catrina Hedin and pitcher Sheyanne Lawrence each hit home runs in the win.

In their third round robin game, Kelowna took a 6-3 lead into the seventh inning with strong pitching from Toria Kover, only to suffer a heartbreaking 8-6 defeat.

In the playoff round against the South Delta Invaders, the Heat faced a strong pitcher and fell 3-1.

The PoCo Ravens captured the provincial title on Sunday, but have elected not to attend the Western Canadian U16 B Championship next month in Kelowna.

The second and third place teams, the View Royal Falcons and Cloverdale Fury, will compete at High Noon Park, along with the host Heat, from Aug. 9 to 12.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.