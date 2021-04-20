Brooks’ backhand lifts West Kelowna Warriors over Vernon Vipers

West K forward only player to score in shootout, which went six rounds, Warriors post 2-1 BCHL victory

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn gets rubbed out along the boards by West Kelowna’s Marcus Joughin during the Warriors’ 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play shootout win Monday, April 19, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The goaltenders were the stars of Monday’s B.C. Hockey League pod matchup at Kal Tire Place between the Vernon Vipers and West Kelowna Warriors that needed a shootout to determine the winner.

Johnny Derrick made 32 saves, including all six in the shootout, as the Warriors edged the Vipers 2-1.

West Kelowna has beaten Vernon four straight times.

Vernon goalie James Porter Jr. was named the game’s first star after finishing the night with 38 saves.

Zach Brooks was the only player to score in the shootout after overtime solved nothing. Brooks went to the backhand and beat Porter Jr. over his glove to give the Warriors the two points.

There was no scoring in the game until the third period.

Vernon opened the scoring when Reagan Milburn tipped home a pass from Griffen Barr that Derrick got a piece of to make it 1-0 at 7:14.

The Warriors (5-3-1-1) tied the contest less than three minutes later at 9:57 when Carter Wilkie’s third whack at the puck finally beat Porter Jr.

Vernon (5-3-1-1) takes on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (5-2-1-1) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. West Kelowna will play Salmon Arm Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Former Vernon Vipers captain earns Canucks bursary

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Rockets captain plays first NHL game

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

@Vernon VipersBCHLWest Kelowna Warriors