Image from CWECanada.ca.

Brutus ‘the Barber’ Beefcake will make special appearance in the Okanagan

The wrestling tour has upcoming stops in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon

Canadian Wrestling Elite (CWE) is taking on the Okanagan portion of its Struttin’ & Cuttin’ tour with stops in Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon.

According to the event website, the tour is headlined by WWE legend Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan, and more. This event is part of the CWE’s 10th anniversary and breaks the organization’s previous record of 25 events with this 32 event tour.

Attendees will be able to take in an intergender tag team match, a CWE championship — no disqualification match, a 3-way dance, and much more.

The first Okanagan stop is on Nov. 2 at the East Kelowna Community Hall, followed by a stop on Nov. 3 at the Luso Canadian Multicultural Society in Penticton. Bell time for both events is 7 p.m. and tickets are $18 in advance and $21 at the door.

Finally, the wrestlers will travel to the Schubert Centre in Vernon on Nov. 4. Bell time and ticket prices are the same.

For more information about CWE’s Struttin’ & Cuttin’ tour, visit www.cwecanada.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Rockets host Wheat Kings on Paint the Rink Night

Just Posted

Rockets host Wheat Kings on Paint the Rink Night

Rockets look for their third straight win under new head coach Adam Foote after a week off.

Case of slain Kelowna woman grows cold

Police have no updates on the murder of Russia Nicholson a year after her death

Brutus ‘the Barber’ Beefcake will make special appearance in the Okanagan

The wrestling tour has upcoming stops in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon

Kelowna RCMP seek suspect in robbery attempt

The man allegedly attempted to rob a local RBC

Halloween haunting: A former premier may be haunting his house in Kelowna

Brookside Manor has a few weird stories from the Bennett family

VIDEO: Spooky house

Summerland Halloween display features movie props and body parts

Salmon Arm and Neskonlith partner for wildfire protection funding

Joint applications first step in community-to-community approach to reduce fire risk

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Fire access roads, water storage part of expanded emergency budget

2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Same man captured images of a skunk caught in a leg-hold trap in the region

Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

MP MacGregor pushed for stronger action after Teddy case in Duncan

Over $6,000 Raised for the Kelowna and Vernon SPCA

Opening date for Nordic skiing is on Friday, Nov. 16 and the Alpine opening date is expected on Thursday, Nov. 22.

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

Most Read