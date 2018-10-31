Brutus ‘the Barber’ Beefcake will make special appearance in the Okanagan

The wrestling tour has upcoming stops in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon

Canadian Wrestling Elite (CWE) is taking on the Okanagan portion of its Struttin’ & Cuttin’ tour with stops in Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon.

According to the event website, the tour is headlined by WWE legend Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan, and more. This event is part of the CWE’s 10th anniversary and breaks the organization’s previous record of 25 events with this 32 event tour.

Attendees will be able to take in an intergender tag team match, a CWE championship — no disqualification match, a 3-way dance, and much more.

The first Okanagan stop is on Nov. 2 at the East Kelowna Community Hall, followed by a stop on Nov. 3 at the Luso Canadian Multicultural Society in Penticton. Bell time for both events is 7 p.m. and tickets are $18 in advance and $21 at the door.

Finally, the wrestlers will travel to the Schubert Centre in Vernon on Nov. 4. Bell time and ticket prices are the same.

For more information about CWE’s Struttin’ & Cuttin’ tour, visit www.cwecanada.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.