Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Trent Tupper of Oliver hits the dirt after Vincent Vega the bull he was riding knocked him off at the Keremeos Elks Rodeo Saturday. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

Many of Canada’s top bull riders will try and hang on for eight seconds to win prize money at the Penticton Speedway this weekend.

Each rider will get two shots, on two different bulls, to try and stay in the saddle to win the $3,000 in prize money.

The contestants are competing at Season VII of the Bull Riders Canada Inc. events for points to win them a spot at the 2019 Bull Riders Canada Inc. finals on Nov. 15 and 16 in Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Bull Riders Canada is the largest Canadian owned and operated bull riding company in Canada, with events spanning the four western provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, as well as north western U.S. The events feature competitors from all major bull riding countries, such as Canada, USA, Brazil, Mexico and Australia.

Okanagan riders on the draw list are Trent Tupper (Oliver), Lane Goertzen (Kelowna – who has a double entry) and Linden Hora (Kelowna). Denton Spiers (Quesnel) and Isaac Mack (Kamloops) are two of the BRC riders that will be in Penticton and sit in the Top 10 in the overall standings.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for youth/senior and kids 10 and under are free. Riding starts at 2 p.m.

Parking is free and camping is available. There will be a full concession with homemade burgers, hand-cut fries, poutines and more.

