Bull riding returning to Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Bucking broncos are returning to Prospera Place this summer for the first time in four years.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is bringing its Canada Cup Series back to Kelowna on July 20 for the PBR Okanagan Challenge.

Some of the top bull riders in the world will be amusing fans with rides that may not even last ten seconds on top of the best bucking bulls around.

It was in July of 2018 that the organization last came to town, holding the PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour at Prospera, where Australian standout Lachlan Richardson took home the top prize.

The Kelowna stop will be the fourth on the tour, which kicks off on June 11 in Red Deer, Alberta, before making other stops in Manitoba and Saskatchewan before hitting British Columbia.

Tickets for this summer’s return go on sale on May 6 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Prospera Place box office, at selectyourtickets.com, or by phone at 250-762-5050. The event is set to be broadcasted on TSN.

