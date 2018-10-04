Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Games is one of thee that will be proposed as an official candidate for approval, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Thursday.

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week, while the Turkish city of Erzurum has been dropped from the bidding contest.

The proposal by the IOC’s executive board followed recommendations by a working group assessing the potential candidates.

Calgary, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988, has yet to decide whether it wants to host another games. A plebiscite is scheduled for Nov. 13 asking Calgarians if they want the games again.

IOC vice-president Juan-Antonio Samaranch Jr says telecommunications, transport and airports were “a little challenging” for Erzurum.

READ MORE: Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

“They have all our respect and we will continue to talk to them,” the IOC official said.

Erzurum, in eastern Turkey, had also considered using facilities and venues in Russia.

Turkey’s latest sporting rejection came one week after it lost out to Germany over the right to stage soccer’s 2024 European Championship. The country had also failed with bids to host Euro 2008, 2012 and 2016.

In addition, Istanbul is a five-time loser in Summer Games bidding, including the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo.

Bids from Sion (Switzerland), Innsbruck (Austria) and Sapporo (Japan) had also previously failed.

The bid process has been revised and made cheaper for potential bidders, aiming to ease concerns of European voters who have consistently rejected Olympic plans since Russia spent US$51 billion on massive infrastructure linked to the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

The 2026 vote is scheduled next September at an IOC meeting which likely must be moved from its intended venue, Milan.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets squashed by Vancouver Giants
Next story
Rockets included in 131 WHL Alumni listed on NHL Opening day rosters

Just Posted

Andre Blaneil endorses Basran as mayoral candidate

Blaneil formerly served on council for seven terms

Peachland gets a cozy castle steeped in history

‘He was fighting the government and everyone’

Rockets included in 131 WHL Alumni listed on NHL Opening day rosters

16 former Rockets were named

West Kelowna to fix misplaced poles

The poles were located in the centre of the sidewalk

Cash returned to owner with help of Good Samaritan in Kelowna

The sizable amount was lost in August

Red Dress Walk strolls through North Okanagan

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Documenting a people without a home

Greg Constantine’s photographs tell the story of the slow genocide of the Rohingya people of Myanmar

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Most Read