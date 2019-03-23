Calgary Flames’ Rasmus Andersson (4) holds Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40) during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver on Saturday, March 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

VANCOUVER — Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano put up a goal and two assists on Saturday night, helping his team to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Garnet Hathaway and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames (47-21-7).

Brock Boeser responded with a power-play goal for the Canucks (32-33-10).

Calgary goalie Mike Smith turned away 27-of-28 shots and Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves for Vancouver.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Vancouver. The squad sits six points back of the Colorado Avalanche, who hold the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Flames were the first team in the West to clinch a playoff spot and remain at the top of the conference standings with 101 points.

Calgary opened the scoring 9:44 into the first period after Derek Ryan sliced a pass to Giordano from down low.

The defenceman collected the puck on his tape and fired a snap shot into the top left corner of the net over a diving Markstrom.

The goal marked Giordano’s 70th point of the season and extended his point streak to seven games. He’s notched two goals and eight assists since March 10.

The 35-year-old added to his total with a pair of helpers and now has 72 points in 73 games.

With less than three minutes to go in the second period, Giordano got the puck to Hathaway in the slot.

The right-winger got off a back-handed shot and the puck hit Markstrom’s right pad before dribbling into the net.

Giordano helped out once again midway through the third, flipping a cross-ice pass to Mangiapane high in the slot. The left-winger sent a slap shot flying past Markstrom into the Vancouver net.

The Canucks were able to get on the board early in the third period after Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau was called for tripping, giving Vancouver a 4-on-3 power play.

Boeser capitalized on the advantage 38 seconds into the frame, firing a wrist shot under Smith’s glove.

The right-winger now has four goals and six assists in his last nine games.

RELATED: Canucks hang on for 7-4 win over Senators

A small fracas erupted with less than two minutes to go in the game after Canucks defenceman Alex Edler hit Smith along the end boards, sending the netminder — and his helmet — flying.

Fists flew briefly before Edler was handed a two-minute penalty for goaltender interference.

The Canucks will be back in action on Sunday, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Flames will battle the L.A. Kings in Calgary on Monday.

NOTES: Calgary was without centre Sam Bennett, who’s recovering from an upper-body injury. … Vancouver’s star rookie Elias Pettersson had an assist on Boeser’s goal, extending his point streak to five games. … Saturday’s win marks the Calgary Flames 1,700th franchise victory.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

More Canucks coverage here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Kelowna golf course ready and open for spring business

Just Posted

Kelowna golf course ready and open for spring business

Two Eagles Golf Course opened Saturday, more to come

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hopes annual climb will promote peace

MLA Norm Letnick’s 5th Annual Spring Climb for Health & World Peace is April 6

Possible assault to bus driver in Kelowna

A minor bus crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Friday night

Car crash nearly sends car over embankment in West Kelowna

RCMP search for driver of alleged stolen vehicle that caused crash

Update: Highway 3 reopened following rockslide near Keremeos

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. between Red Bridge and Standing Rock

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

Okanagan woman launches sewing studio

“I know there’s a lot of people up and down the valley that would love to sew.”

1,300 cruise ship passengers rescued by helicopter amid storm off Norway’s coast

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances

Letter: Stop raising the minimum wage

To the editor: The government is looking for ways to put more… Continue reading

Letter: Immigration will not help other countries, or our own

To the editor: Firearms are not the culprit in all those massive… Continue reading

Letter: Sprawl destroying natural landscape

To the editor: I agree with the assessment by Ian Pooley in… Continue reading

Former Okanagan teen found safe after disappearing from YVR airport

Ethan Burnett, 14, was found safe in Kelowna on March 22

B.C. university to offer first graduate program on mindfulness in Canada

University of the Fraser Valley says the mostly-online program focuses on self-care and well being

Most Read