Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Canada is 2-0 at the FINA Women’s Water Polo World Cup after an 11-4 win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

Emma Wright of Lindsay, Ont., and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie of Montreal led the way with three goals apiece.

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single.

Canada faces the United States on Thursday.

The FINA World Cup takes place every non-Olympic year between world championships and serves as a qualifier the for the 2019 world championship in South Korea.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite
Next story
West Kelowna Warriors welcome new public address announcer

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors fire coach after just 17 days

Players reportedly angry by move to replace Geoff Grimwood after less than three weeks on the job

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

West Kelowna Warriors welcome new public address announcer

Rob Mitchell is the newst member to the Warriors

United Way invests in Okanagan community funds

The United way has invested $50,000 to improve the lives of thousands

Charlie Hodge says he will seek re-election to Kelowna city council

Despite serious health issues, Hodge says he’s not ready to quit council

Alleged impaired driver speeds through Kelowna school zone

RCMP warn drivers to slow down in school zones with class back in session

10 B.C. cities to pilot new program against childhood obesity

Healthy Family Living program being tested in 10 communities, including Chilliwack

Man arrested in connection with Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

Most Read