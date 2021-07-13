FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a man is seen through the Olympic rings installed near the National Stadium in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Canada sending 371 athletes to Tokyo’s Olympic Games

Canada’s contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles

Canada is sending its largest team to a Summer Olympics in 37 years.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has announced the 371 athletes who will compete in Tokyo starting July 23.

There were 225 women and 146 men named to the team.

Canada’s contingent will be the largest since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The athletes will be accompanied by 131 coaches.

Tokyo’s Games scheduled for last summer were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic

The Canadian Press

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players after Euro final
COVID-19 keeps Larry Walker out of all-star festivities

