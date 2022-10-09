Canada star Alphonso Davies diagnosed with cranial bruise, no word on return to play

Edmonton-born player took a boot to the face during a Oct. 8 match

Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, center, leaves the field after getting injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner

Canadian star Alphonso Davies suffered a “cranial bruise” in taking a boot to the face in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Bayern Munich said the 21-year-old from Edmonton was “feeling good in the circumstances” but sat out training Sunday. There was no mention of a timeline for his return.

Davies, meanwhile, put out a brief video on Instagram.

“I just want to say thank you everyone for the nice messages and I’m looking forward to being to back on the pitch soon. Thank you,” Davies, wearing a hoodie, said with a smile.

The club said the bruise was revealed by medical scans. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann had cited a suspected concussion after the game.

Davies was hurt in the 45th minute at Signal Iduna Park in challenging Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s boot connected with his face, not the ball. Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face.

He received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action

Dortmund rallied to tie the game 2-2 on goals in the 74th and 95th minute after Bayern went up 2-0.

Bellingham took to social media after the match, referencing Davies after applauding his team’s comeback while reaching out to the Canadian.

“Apologies for the collision @AlphonsoDavies. Hope you are feeling better as soon as possible,” he wrote.

With the World Cup looming next month, Davies’ health will be a concern to John Herdman. The Canadian coach is already awaiting Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio’s return to action after taking an elbow to the head in a mid-July game at Chicago.

Davies’ season was interrupted after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19. He returned in early April after not having played since mid-December.

