Canada takes silver at volleyball championship

This is the best-ever finish for Canada at the U18 NORCECA Continental Championship

U18 Women come away with a silver medal and a best-ever finish for Canada at the U18 NORCECA Continental Championship. photo:submitted

Although the final ended with the U.S. over Canada 3-0, the U18 Women come away with a silver medal and a best-ever finish for Canada at the U18 NORCECA Continental Championship.

“I’m so proud of the athletes – they committed to everything we’ve asked of them and they played amazing the entire tournament,” said Canada’s head coach, Dale Melnick in a press release. “Qualifying for the Worlds for the first time since 1989 is an honour and a privilege that we will not take for granted.”

Canada earned the right to have a team in the 2019 FIVB World Championships for U18 Women, and Canadian Katerina Georgiadis was awarded the Best Libero of the tournament in the individual awards.

Cuba won the bronze after beating the Dominican Republic 3-1 at the event in Tegucigalpa, Honduras last night.

At the U21 Men’s Championship in Havana, Cuba, Canada defeated the U.S. 3-1 and secured the bronze medal last night.

“I’m very proud of my players because after a big loss yesterday (to Cuba), we were still able to come back today and fight for third place,” said Joao Paulo Bravo, Canada’s U21 head coach in a press release.

Cuba went on to win gold and the only ticket available to the FIVB 2019 U21 World Championship after beating the Dominican Republic 3-0 on Saturday night.

Canadian Fynnian McCarthy was named one of the tournament’s best blockers.

Today, Canada’s Senior B Men’s team plays for fifth place and a berth to the 2019 Pan American Games at the Pan Am Cup in Mexico.

Most Read