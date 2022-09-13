Canada players celebrate after Brianne Jenner (second right) scored her second goal of the game during the IIHF World Championship Woman’s ice hockey gold medal match between USA and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Canada players celebrate after Brianne Jenner (second right) scored her second goal of the game during the IIHF World Championship Woman’s ice hockey gold medal match between USA and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Canada-USA women’s hockey rivalry to be renewed at Prospera Place in Kelowna

Two teams to meet again in November

It’s a rivalry as old as the sport of hockey itself – Canada vs. U.S.A.

Come this November, Kelowna will have the chance to host the two opponents, when the two countries’ national women’s teams hit the ice at Prospera Place.

It will be the first time the two have met since early September when Canada was victorious at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Dubbed the ‘Rivalry Series’, Kelowna will play host for the first game on Nov. 15, before the actions moves to Sandman Centre in Kamloops on Nov. 17.

“After a successful year for our team on the ice, we are thrilled to celebrate with our fans at home by bringing the Rivalry Series to Canada this fall,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations for Hockey Canada. “Both games will feature the best players in the world competing against each other at the highest level, and we cannot wait to reignite one of the most intense rivalries in sports.”

Seven games in total will be on the agenda for the series, set to run until February, with other hosts yet to be announced.

Marin Hickox, director of women and girls hockey for Hockey Canada, said they hope that the series will “motivate girls across the country to pick up a stick and play hockey.”

Ticket information for the Kelowna and Kamloops games is yet to be released.

