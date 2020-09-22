Canada West Golf Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

UBC, UBC-O, UFV and UVic athletes will not hit the links this year, Kelowna was set to host

The 2020 Canada West Golf Championships, which were set to occur in Kelowna from Oct. 2 to 4, have been cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Canada West made the announcement on Tuesday, indicating that the easing of travel restrictions prior to the event were unlikely and the board of directors unanimously voted to cancel the tournament.

Teams from British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba were planning to take part in the 36-hole tournament hosted by UBC Okanagan at the Okanagan Golf Club, however, sport teams from outside B.C. remain unable to travel to the province under guidelines from viaSport, which oversees sport in B.C.

B.C. golf teams impacted by the news include: the UBC Thunderbirds, UBC-O Heat, UFV Cascades and UVic Vikes.

Golf was slated to be the lone Canada West sport contested this fall, after conference competition in other sports was cancelled on June 8th.

A decision on the commencement of two-term sports (basketball, volleyball, and hockey) and second term championship sports will be made no later than Oct. 8.

