Canada West shifts locations for TRU, UBCO women’s soccer games

Changes a result of travel bans to wildfire zones, as well as air quality and public safety concerns

Canada West has announced location changes for a set of U Sports women’s soccer games this weekend due to ongoing wildfires.

Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan were set to host a pair of games in Kamloops and Kelowna, B.C., but will instead play in the Lower Mainland region.

TRU will now face Mount Royal University at Trinity Western University in Langley on Friday, then play the University of Victoria at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Saturday.

UBCO will play Victoria on Friday and Mount Royal on Saturday, both at UBC.

The changes are a result of travel bans to wildfire zones, in addition to air quality and safety concerns in the Okanagan region.

