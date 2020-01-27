Canadian snowboarder Elliot Grondin competed at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. (Contributed)

Canada wins silver at World Cup event at Big White

Quebec’s Elliot Grondin won silver and now ranks third on the FIS SBX World Tour

Canadian snowboarder Elliot Grondin took home a silver medal on home soil at the Barrels and Berms Snowboard Cross World Cup event at Big White Ski Resort on Saturday.

The 18-year-old native of Sainte Marie, Quebec rode with a high-level of confidence throughout his two days of World Cup competition. Grondin led the way through all four of his heats, edging out his fellow Canadian teammate Kevin Hill, who finished right behind him to qualify for the final rounds.

Grondin captured the semi-final round, but Hill lost in a close battle for third, sending him to the small final. The competition would also see Meryeta O’Dine place 10th among the women’s boarders.

With the second-place finish, Grondin now sits third among the FIS SBX World Tour rankings.

“We are all incredibly proud of Elliot this season,” said Maelle Ricker, Canadian SBX coach.

”Particularly today stepping up with the added pressure of performing on Canadian Soil. Eliot comes from a very humble background. He loves being on his bike.

“He is very talented in any sport and this definitely crosses over in his instinct and racing ability on track and in the snowboard cross environment. There is nothing short of great success for Eliot in the near and long-term future. We are very fortunate to have him as part of our program and we are very excited to see how this season continues with the momentum he had gathered here already since the first three World Cup stops of the year.”

Big White Ski Resort hosted some of the world’s best at the first Barrels & Berms FIS SBX World Cup this weekend.

The event started Jan. 24 and brought in the top talent in snowboard cross from Canada and from around the globe.

The World Cup event was the only chance for the Canadian national team to compete at the top international level at home this year.

