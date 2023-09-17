<div>Canada’s Marco Arop set a national record and personal best in a second-place finish in the men’s 800 metres at the Diamond League final on Sunday. Arop celebrates winning the gold medal ahead in the Men’s 800-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner</div>

Canada’s Marco Arop set a national record and personal best in a second-place finish in the men’s 800 metres at the Diamond League final on Sunday. Arop celebrates winning the gold medal ahead in the Men’s 800-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner

Canada’s Arop sets national record in 2nd-place finish in Diamond League final

24-year-old ran 800 metres in one minute and 42.85 seconds

Canada’s Marco Arop set a national record and personal best in a second-place finish in the men’s 800 metres at the Diamond League final on Sunday.

The 24-year-old ran a time of one minute 42.85 seconds. The previous Canadian record was 1:43.20, set by Brandon McBride in 2018 with Arop’s previous personal best being 1:43.24, which he ran on Sept. 2.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi took the title at the Prefontaine Classic with a meeting record and world-leading time of 1:42.80. Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati was third at 1:43.06.

Edmonton’s Arop was in second for a bit more than half the race before taking the lead from Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson. However, Wanyonyi pulled ahead late to snatch first from Arop.

Arop outlasted the 19-year-old Wanyonyi at the world championships in August to become the first Canadian man to win world gold in the event.

Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., and Toronto’s Aaron Brown are set to compete in the men’s 200 final later Sunday.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects shine in Penticton

The Canadian Press

Pro sportsrunning

Previous story
Sainz wins Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen and Red Bull’s streaks end
Next story
Canadian women take loss at Olympic volleyball qualifier to Dominican Republic

Just Posted

The 24 cyclists finally finished up a long, arduous journey to raise funds for children in need across the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Cops for Kids arrive in Kelowna after 10-day journey

The Glen Lake wildfire is 15km west of Peachland. (BC Wildfire Service)
VIDEO: Evacuation orders come down for ‘out of control’ fire near Peachland

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Photo of Peachland wildfire taken from Peachland farmers market. (Kevin Shale/Facebook)
New Wildfire of Note near Peachland added to Grouse Complex

Pop-up banner image