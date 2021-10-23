Emma Hinze of Germany, center, shows her gold medal with Kelsey Mitchell of Canada in bronze, right, and Lea Sophie Friedrich of germany, silver, after the women’s sprint race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Emma Hinze of Germany, center, shows her gold medal with Kelsey Mitchell of Canada in bronze, right, and Lea Sophie Friedrich of germany, silver, after the women’s sprint race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Canada’s Mitchell earns track cycling bronze at world championship

The 27-year-old is also the reigning Pan American Games champion in women’s sprint

Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell won a bronze medal in women’s sprint Friday at the world track cycling championship.

Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., edged Canadian teammate Lauriane Genest of Levis, Que., in the head-to-head duel for third place at the Stab Velodrome.

Emma Hinze defeated German teammate Lea Sophie Friedrich for gold.

Mitchell’s medal was Canada’s first in the world championship.

Last August, she produced Canada’s 24th medal and seventh gold of Tokyo’s Summer Olympics.

The 27-year-old is also the reigning Pan American Games champion in women’s sprint.

– The Canadian Press

Cycling

Previous story
Years of waiting finally end as Seattle Kraken make home debut

Just Posted

KLO Leadership students gave tours of the school’s wellness walk and modular farm to public officials, media, and younger students during Green Day at École KLO Middle School earlier this year. (Contributed)
Kelowna middle schoolers embrace modular farming

(Black Press Media file)
Cat dies after allegedly ingesting rodenticide, Kelowna SPCA issues warning

West Kelowna Fire Rescue. (Contributed)
Car over an embankment on Westside Road

(Bunny Ride Transportation photo)
Bunny sues City of Kelowna