Canadian Blood Services get support from Rockets, Canada Life

Blood recipient Jerry Vrabic will take a shot to save a life at the Rockets game this Saturday

Almost five years after a serious accident, Kelowna resident and Canadian Blood Services recipient Jerry Vrabic will get a shot to return the support.

On Jan. 11 at the Kelowna Rockets game against the Kamloops Blazers, insurance company Canada Life has invited Vrabic to take a shot on net for a chance to make a $1,000 donation to the Canadian Blood Services under his name.

“Every minute of every day, someone in Canada needs blood,” said Canada Life president Jeff Macoun in a press release.

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Canadian Blood Services and at the same time, offer people a chance to make a meaningful contribution to a cause they care about so deeply.”

READ MORE: Rockets win streak snapped with shut-out loss to Royals

READ MORE: Rutland house fire leaves building severally damaged

Vrabic needed 26 units of blood after a motorcycle accident in 2015, which is over three-times the amount of blood in the average human body.

If Vrabic misses the shot on Saturday, a $500 donation will be made to the Canadian Blood Services.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.