(Black Press Media files)

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

The association that governs lacrosse in Canada has gotten rid of “midget” as a division name in its box lacrosse and men’s field lacrosse leagues.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Canadian Lacrosse Association said the were nixing the current age division names – including “midget” – and replacing them with alpha-numeric ones.

In box lacrosse, the division formerly called midget will now be 16U, and other age ranges will follow the same naming style. The decision to change box lacrosse names was made at the association’s annual meeting in November.

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season. The names for men’s field lacrosse were updated at the start of the 2019 season following a decision made by the association in May.

The decision announced Tuesday echoes one made by Hockey Canada last month, where it also changed division names like “midget” to alpha-numeric ones.

The organization representing little people in Canada said it was “extremely pleased” with the decision.

Little People of Canada president Allan Redford called the decision a “win-win-win.

A win for the sport, the fans, and all Canadians. The ease with which this was embraced and adopted across all Canadian sporting organizations is a testament to Canada’s core desire for inclusion, dignity, and respect,” Redford said.

READ MORE: ‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

READ MORE: Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village
Next story
Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Just Posted

Major development proposed for Black Mountain area

The proposal includes plans for condos, child care centre, assisted living facility, grocery store

Ice buildup on creek forces closures of Mission Park Greenway

RDCO is asking users to respect closure signs and barricades until trail reopens

Local Kelowna company offers to install furnace for senior in need

Kenneth Larden and his family have been living without heating in their home for more than two years

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

RDCO and Gellatly Nut Farm Society celebrate 20-year partnership

Society received a plaque from RDCO to celebrate 20 years of park maintenance together

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Vernon’s Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Donations sought to help North Okanagan kids afford Christmas

Children’s Gift House looking for items that kids with limited funds can get for their parents

Okanagan resident orders Skip The Dishes over 200 times in 2019

Butter Chicken skips line to top city’s food chain, maintains No. 1 spot

Most Read