Skip Chelsea Carey, of Calgary, calls to teammates during Olympic curling trials action against Team Flaxey Tuesday December 5, 2017 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Canadian rink falls short of playoffs at world women’s curling championship

Canada had won the last two world championships

Canada has missed the playoffs for the first time in 20 years at the world women’s curling championship.

Chelsea Carey’s Calgary-based rink (5-6) was officially eliminated in the penultimate round-robin draw on Friday when Japan beat China and Germany lost to Finland.

Those results put an end to Canada’s faint hope of earning the sixth and final playoff spot in the 13-team event before Carey’s final round-robin game against Denmark on Friday afternoon.

Canada had won the last two world championships, with Ottawa’s Rachel Homan in 2017 and Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones in 2018 running the table en route to a gold medal.

Carey’s chances to advance were all but done after a 5-3 loss to reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden in the morning draw.

Two misses loomed large for Carey, third Sarah Wilkes, second Dana Ferguson and lead Rachel Brown.

In the seventh, Ferguson’s takeout just rubbed on a guard, leading to a go-ahead deuce for Sweden.

In the eighth, Carey’s hit-and-roll went inches too far and was second shot, forcing her to draw for one instead of scoring a possible deuce.

The last time Canada missed the playoffs was 1999 when Colleen Jones (4-5) finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in Saint John, N.B.

The top four teams in the 10-team event made the playoffs under the format used 20 years ago.

Hasselborg has clinched first place in this year’s event.

Russia’s Alina Kovaleva (9-3) was second entering the final round-robin draw.

The top two teams get quarterfinal byes.

The playoffs start Saturday, with the medal games going on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College Coyotes kick off season
Next story
Season wraps for Kelowna Rockets

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP busting dangerous drivers

RCMP keeping watchful eye on roads now that roads are bare

Fire alarm forces evacuation of Kelowna coffee shop

No smoke was visible from the scene

Kelowna coffee maker responds to product recall

Cherry Hill Coffee recovers 90 per cent of voluntary recalled cold brew coffee

‘Quick Pitch’ challenge gives UBC Okanagan students shot to change the city

Teams can win cash after proposing changes to improve Kelowna

SNC-Lavalin maintaining WR Bennett Bridge amidst controversy in Ottawa

The engineering company designed and maintains the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna

Rain may be on its way for the Okanagan Valley

A mix of sun and cloud, with periods of rain in the forecast

Tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Mayor seeks to reduce eyesore of fire damaged 7-Eleven

Business asked to improve appearance of Salmon Arm building’s exterior by our tourist season

Fundraiser for South Okanagan “supermom” who died suddenly

Friends described the 40-year-old Penticton woman as a supermom.

B.C. conservation officers talk bear awareness

How to stay safe this spring in bear country

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Most Read