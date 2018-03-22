Canadian Ski Racing awards for Serwa, Okanagan Ski Club

Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa is named Ski Cross Female Athlete of Year

An Olympic gold medal win made it an easy choice for Alpine Canada.

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa has been named the Canadian Ski Racing Awards’ Ski Cross Female Athlete of the Year.

The 28-year-old Serwa enjoyed the finest moment of her career last month in Pyeongchang, South Korea, winning the women’s ski cross title at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

RELATED: Gold for Kelowna's Kelsey Serwa

Four years ago, Serwa won a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

In addition, the Okanagan Ski Club was named winner of the Club of the Year award. The Okanagan Ski Club includes coaches and athletes from Big White, Sun Peaks, Apex, Silver Star and Revelstoke.

Winners will be honoured at the 2018 Sport Chek National Tech & Ski Cross Championships at Red Mountain in Rossland, B.C. this Saturday.

The awards showcase outstanding accomplishments in the Canadian ski racing community, from extraordinary volunteer dedication, performances on snow and contributions to one of Canada’s favourite pastimes.

