Denis Shapovalov lost 6-3, 6-3 to top-ranked Novak Djokovic. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian tennis star Shapovalov advances to first career ATP final

No Canadian has won on the ATP Tour since Milos Raonic in Brisbane in January 2016

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov advanced to the final of an ATP tournament for the first time in his career on Saturday.

The 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Japan’s Yuichi Sugita 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open.

Shapovalov will play Filip Krajinovic of Serbia on Sunday for the title at the ATP 250 tournament.

No Canadian has won on the ATP Tour since Milos Raonic in Brisbane in January 2016.

Shapovalov, the No. 4 seed in Stockholm and the No. 34-ranked player heading into the week, outpowered his opponent on Saturday with 10 aces — Sugita had none — while winning 90 per cent of his first-service points.

Shapovalov converted on 4-of-5 break points and saves 3-of-4 to improve to 2-0 against Sugita. He also beat the 31-year-old in 2017 at an indoor hard court tournament in Switzerland.

Sugita, ranked No. 129, broke Shapovalov for a 4-2 lead in the first set, but the Canadian rebounded with a pair of breaks over the next five games to win the opener in 48 minutes.

The second set was much quicker for Shapovalov, who broke Sugita twice early on for a 4-1 lead, and won it in 30 minutes.

Shapovalov was previously 0 for 7 in ATP semifinals before Saturday’s win.

Krajinovic defeated No. 5 seed Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the first semifinal of the day.

Krajinovic, ranked No. 60, has never faced Shapovalov before.

The 27-year-old has also never won on the ATP Tour, but has appeared in two finals, including one earlier this year on clay in Budapest.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton Vees to host 2021 Centennial Cup
Next story
Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

Just Posted

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Design submitted for new restaurant at location of former Kelowna hot-spot Rose’s Pub

Cactus Restaurants purchased the property earlier this year

Cancer cure breakthrough needs more research

Dr. Connie Eaves, a leading biotech research scientist in Canada, was keynote speaker at cancer care forum held Friday in Kelowna

Kelowna man sentenced to 20 months for having sex with minor

The incidents occurred over a four-month period between February and May of 2018

Well-known Kelowna developer, Al Stober, dies

Al Stober, whose Landmark Centre development spawned new town centre in the city, passes away at 88.

Kelowna business sponsors BC SPCA gala

Orthoquest Pedorthics and Rehabilitation returns as one of the gala sponsors for 2019

Penticton Vees to host 2021 Centennial Cup

It’s the first time Penticton has hosted the tournament which decides the country’s Junior A champions

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

Most Read