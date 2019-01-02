Canucks deal Nilsson and Archibald to Senators for McKenna, Pyatt, draft pick

Nilsson and McKenna will exchange locker rooms as Canucks set to face Ottawa tonight

The Vancouver Canucks traded goalie Anders Nilsson and minor-league winger Darren Archibald the Ottawa Senators for netminder Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft on Wednesday.

Nilsson, 28, had a 3-8-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage this season with Vancouver as Jacob Markstrom grabbed the reins as Vancouver’s No. 1 goalie.

READ MORE: Blackwood earns 2nd straight shutout, Devils blank Canucks 4-0

Archibald, also 28, had one goal and one assist in nine games with the Canucks to go along with 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 23 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. After the deal was announced, Archibald was assigned to the AHL’s Belleville Senators.

McKenna, 35, was 1-4-1 with a 3.96 goal-against average with Ottawa this season, while Pyatt, 31, had two assists in 37 games.

The Canucks and Senators, who are currently without injured starting goalie Craig Anderson (concussion), are set to play in Ottawa tonight.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon ringette showdown

Just Posted

The Okanagan Symphony presents Amadeus

The tribute to Mozart will be in Kelowna Jan. 25

Gas prices dip in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan is seeing cheaper gas this week

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Snow expected to fall in Kelowna

Environment Canada is predicting a snowfall for the Central Okanagan

Snow, followed by freezing rain expected for Coquihalla Highway

A storm warning is in effect, according to Environment Canada

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Nanaimo byelection to be held Jan. 30

Premier announces byelection date to fill seat vacated by Leonard Krog

Canucks deal Nilsson and Archibald to Senators for McKenna, Pyatt, draft pick

Nilsson and McKenna will exchange locker rooms as Canucks set to face Ottawa tonight

Single-vehicle crash closes Highway 97A near Grindrod

A large gravel truck has tipped over on its side closing the highway

Warrant issued for young woman facing 115 charges

Laetitia Angelique Acera, 25, is wanted on multiple charges in Calgary but has ties to B.C., Saskatchewan

There’s an app for that: Students opt for delivery over bag lunches, cafeterias

Skip the Dishes says the company doesn’t keep count of its school deliveries

2 women enter Hindu temple in India, breaking years-long ban

The Supreme Court lifted a ban in September on women worshipping at Sabarimala temple in Kerala state

Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann pushes her way into world’s elite

The 23-year-old from Ottawa points to last February’s Winter Olympics as her defining moment of 2018

Canada’s charitable sector facing impending crisis: Report

Who cares if giving goes down? Everyone should.

Most Read